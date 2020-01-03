Spain electoral board disqualifies Catalan president from office

Spain's electoral board ordered Friday that Catalan president Quim Torra be disqualified from being a member of Catalonia's regional parliament, meaning he would lose his post.

The decision comes after a Spanish court last month convicted him of disobedience for failing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during an election campaign and banned him from holding public office for 18 months.

