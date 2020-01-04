Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian opposition, environmental groups fault coalition deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 00:08 IST
Austrian opposition, environmental groups fault coalition deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Austrian opposition parties and environmental groups on Friday criticized a new coalition deal between conservatives and the Greens as heavy on the center-right party's law-and-order agenda while delaying urgently needed action on climate change.

Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has touted his deal, which would reinstate him as chancellor and bring the left-wing Greens to power for the first time, as "the best of both worlds", combining both parties' core campaign pledges. The awkward alliance between ideological adversaries is being watched closely in Europe, particularly in Germany where similar voting patterns might make it a potential model for Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats after she retires.

The deal must still be approved by a Greens party meeting on Saturday. "It is not the best of both worlds," the leader of the Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, told a news conference about the deal between Kurz's People's Party (OVP) and the Greens. "It is far more an OVP manifesto with Green camouflage."

Many Greens balked at the deal, which retained much of the hard-line on immigration and "political Islam" seen under Kurz's last coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party which collapsed in May. It includes extending a ban on headscarves in schools until the age of 14 from around 10 currently, as well as preventive custody for people deemed a threat to public safety even if they have not yet committed a crime.

"It is painful for us that we could not prevail with what we would like to see here," Greens negotiator Sigi Maurer told news channel Puls 24 in a discussion with OVP negotiator August Woeginger, adding that the Greens were still "the party of human rights". When asked what in the deal was painful for the OVP, Woeginger said each party had stuck to its issues.

On the environmental side, the deal includes measures such as increasing a tax on flights slightly and expanding the rail network. But the Greens' flagship policy of overhauling taxation to price in carbon emissions was put off until at least 2022. Greens leader Werner Kogler conceded on Thursday, as he and Kurz presented the deal, that the agreement reflected the power balance between the parties; his party won 13.9% of the vote in the Sept. 29 parliamentary election compared to the OVP's 37.5%.

Greenpeace's Austria chief Alexander Egit bemoaned the delay in the taxation overhaul. "We don't have two years. The path to achieving (emissions) targets is getting steeper each year," he told ORF radio while praising other parts of the deal.

Few expect Saturday's meeting of the Greens' Federal Congress to block the deal, but it could raise questions about whether the coalition can last. Austria's officially recognized body representing Muslims was also unusually critical.

"We would have expected of the Greens in government a course in line with human rights and the defense of equal treatment for all," it said in a statement. "The indiscriminate use of the term 'political Islam' stigmatizes and criminalizes all Muslims living in Austria across the board."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles RB Sanders will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he is good to go for Sundays NFC wild-card playoff round game against the Seattle Seahawks. Sanders, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ailing ankle, was in...

UPDATE 2-U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. air strike that killed Tehrans most prominent military commander, but New Yorks mayor said his city was bracing for an attack...

Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo - state news agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures for reducing tension in the region in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on events in Iraq on Friday, according to the state news agency. Earlier on Friday, the ministry...

Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing -minister

Yemens Saudi-backed government on Friday said it considered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani an important step to end conflict in the region. The comment was posted on Twitter by Muammar al-Iryani, Information Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020