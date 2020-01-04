Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's electoral board orders Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker role

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 02:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 02:46 IST
Spain's electoral board orders Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker role

Spain's electoral board on Friday ordered the pro-independence president of Catalonia's government be stripped of his regional lawmaker role, in a move that may complicate efforts to end a prolonged national political deadlock. The board issued its ruling that Quim Torra lose his legislator's job on the eve of a possible turning point in the country's bid to re-establish stable government following its worst political furore in decades.

On Saturday parliament holds a vote in which Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is relying on the abstention of Catalan separatists Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) -- a political ally of Torra -- to confirm him as Prime Minister. The ERC, which governs Catalonia as part of a coalition with Torra's Junts per Catalunya party, signalled discontent with the board's ruling, a sentiment that could cast a shadow over Sanchez's prospects of confirmation.

Senior ERC lawmaker Gabriel Rufian described the decision as a "coup d'etat" on Twitter, while fellow ERC top official Pere Aragones referred to it as "abhorrent," confirming his support for Torra. A parliamentary source also said the board has decided to block ERC's jailed leader Oriol Junqueras from taking up his position as a member of the European Parliament.

The ERC called a meeting of its executive board for Saturday to evaluate the political consequences of the ruling on Torra, which follows Torra's sentencing by Catalonia's highest court to an 18-month ban from public office over his refusal to remove separatist symbols from government buildings. Torra has appealed against the court's ruling, meaning it could take months for the ban to come into force, if it is upheld.

Speaking outside the seat of the Catalan government in Barcelona, Torra condemned the board's decision and described the rulings against himself and Junqueras as an "extremely serious attack." Torra's lawyer was not immediately available for comment and it is unclear if he can appeal against the board's ruling.

The board ordered the cancellation of Torra's regional lawmaker credentials but said this would not take effect until official notification by Barcelona's provincial electoral board. According to a statement by the Catalan government, the ban refers to Torra's position as a lawmaker in the region's parliament but not his role as head of the regional government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Former Mexico security chief tied to Sinaloa cartel pleads not guilty in NY

A former Mexican government official who oversaw public security in his country pleaded not guilty on Friday to U.S. charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by Joaquin El Chapo Guzman an...

UPDATE 1-Iranian commander Soleimani had been in Pompeo's sights for years

Long before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on television and Twitter on Friday to make the case for the U.S. decision to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, he had the powerful military commander squarely in his sights. Bac...

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was b...

Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdads international airport which led to the killing of Irans elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020