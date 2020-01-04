Puducherry govt to provide welfare for 29 thousand NGO workers: V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Legislative Assembly in which a decision regarding the government providing welfare for non-government workers was taken. "In the cabinet meeting, it was decided to provide welfare for non-governmental workers, thereby benefiting 29 thousand NGO workers," Narayanasamy told reporters after the three-hour-long meeting on Friday.

Speaking further, he said that in Puducherry state, the public will no longer be charged for the discharge of wastewater in their sewers which will benefit close to 66 thousand houses. "It has also been decided to pay salaries to the Puducherry Government Urban Council Group on the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission," he added. (ANI)

