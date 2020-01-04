Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardeep Singh Puri hands overs registry papers to 20 unauthorised colony residents of Delhi

Amid allegations from AAP that the Centre is fooling the people of New Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over registry documents and conveyance deeds to 20 persons living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital and added that the department had received applications for close to 60 thousand houses.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 07:08 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri hands overs registry papers to 20 unauthorised colony residents of Delhi
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handing over the registry papers to the first beneficiary under PM-UDAY in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid allegations from AAP that the Centre is fooling the people of New Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over registry documents and conveyance deeds to 20 persons living in unauthorized colonies in the national capital and added that the department had received applications for close to 60 thousand houses. "Today we are giving registry documents to 20 persons of Delhi living in unauthorized colonies. Registration applications of 55-60 thousand people have reached the department due to which there are some issues of overloading on the servers. New servers will be put in place so that difficulties do not arise," Puri said at the event here on Friday.

The minister termed the event as 'ceremonial' and added that in future the registration papers will continue to be handed over to the beneficiaries. The first registration deed was handed over to one Pinki Sharma, a resident of Suraj Park Colony in the national capital by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs under the Prime Minister- Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY).

Asserting that the Centre had fast-tracked the process so that the persons living in unauthorized colonies can get their papers in time, he said, "Had we done it using that the old methods then it could have taken 10 to 11 years for each beneficiary to receive the papers. Therefore, once the Union Cabinet took this decision we passed a law in the Parliament which includes both conveyance deed and registration." Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal along with Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Durga Shanker Mishra and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor were also present at the event held on Friday.

Earlier on December 29, the DDA had said that under PM-UDAY, the residents of unauthorized colonies are being given authorized ownership of their properties. In a tweet, the DDA said, "For years the residents of unauthorized colonies did not have property rights. It was difficult to buy or sell properties in these unauthorized colonies. It was also impossible to take loans from banks. Under PM UDAY Yojna, the residents of the unauthorized colonies are being given property rights over their properties in these colonies."

"Under this scheme, all residents of unauthorized colonies will get authorized ownership of their house or flat," the DDA said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

Two days before the organizations first playoff game in two years, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. We value Mike and Ricks leadership and we have every...

UPDATE 2-Dangerous conditions fuel bushfires across southeast Australia

Australian firefighters battled dangerous conditions on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C 104F and strong, shifting threatened to fan and spread the flame...

'They told people not to come': Australia's bushfires ravage tourism industry

Pillars of fire and smoke from bushfires are tarnishing Australias reputation for pristine vistas abounding in wildlife and wreaking havoc on tourism, operators say, as authorities are forced to cancel concerts, close parks and evacuate tow...

Cricket-Labuschagne bats on after New Zealand double strike

Marnus Labuschagne was 181 not out as Australia reached 354 for five at lunch on the second day of the third test against New Zealand at a sunbathed Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.Black Caps spinner Will Somerville bowled Matthew Wade fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020