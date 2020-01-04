Mayawati condemns vandalism of Nankana Sahib, urges govt's intervention

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday condemned the attack on Gurudwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged the central government to intervene in the matter to avoid any such situation in the future. Located about 80km from Lahore, Nankana Sahib is the birth place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak.

"The attack on Gurudwara Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Gurunanak Dev Ji, by the mob on Friday was extremely condemnable. Our country is naturally worried about this. The central government must interfere in this matter so that no such unpleasant and indecent incident happens in future," Mayawati tweeted. An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. (ANI)

