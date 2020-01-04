Left Menu
Countries not accepting minorities from Pak, B'desh and Afghanistan shouldn't preach India on CAA: RSS' Indresh Kumar

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come in for a strong defence of the Narendra Modi government on the issue of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked other countries not to preach India as they themselves were unable to ensure safety to minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

  New Delhi
  04-01-2020
  04-01-2020
RSS leader Indresh Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come in for a strong defence of the Narendra Modi government on the issue of implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked other countries not to preach India as they themselves were unable to ensure safety to minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. "Not even a single nation has come forward to say that they will ensure safety to these refugees. They should be ashamed as they have their doors closed and yet they dare teach morality to India," said senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

The remarks assume significance as the Modi government has been facing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and come a day after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. He pointed out that there were more than 50 Islamic states, 105 Christians nations, 30 are Buddhist nations, none of them asked them to stop torture on the minorities. "And they did not say that they will. If they can't even take in people of their own religion in, they should declare that they are against humanity, and are non-secular. No nation -- be it Islamic, Christian or Buddhist -- announced citizenship to persecuted people from their own religion," he said.

The senior leader pointed out that India had always provided relief to the persecuted and those protesting should protest against three nations from where persecuted people had come. "There is a need for the nation to rise together to say that India has been a nation that has always given refuge to the persecuted. When Iranis fled after Islamic persecution, India gave them refuge. When the Turkish emperor attacked Israel, Yehudis (Jews) came to India and became citizens. Take Uganda, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India has given them refuge," he pointed out.

He reiterated that in 1947, Congress and Muslim League divided India on religious lines. "All six minorities in Pakistan have been unsafe. The number of minorities at the time -- 23 per cent -- came down to marginalisation," he said. "There are people who thought Pakistan and Sikhs can come together against India against today's government. Pakistan isn't of their own religion. Baloch, Sindhi, Pakhtun are unsafe," he added. The BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, have been trying to counter the misinformation against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR being allegedly unleashed by the opposition.

Several senior leaders from the saffron outfits, including Prime minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, have been trying to spread awareness over the CAA, NPR and NRC. (ANI)

