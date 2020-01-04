Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marginalised opposition trying to foment unrest over CAA: Thakur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 16:30 IST
Marginalised opposition trying to foment unrest over CAA: Thakur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday alleged that a marginalized opposition was trying to foment unrest in the country over the amended citizenship act, but the people would not let them succeed in their machinations. Asserting that the act was passed in Parliament to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said it was not meant to strip minorities in India of their citizenship as was being propagated by the Congress and other opposition parties.

"A marginalized opposition is trying to incite violence in the country over the CAA but the people are in favor of the amended law and will never let them succeed in their machinations," he said. Thakur was speaking at a press conference here as part of the party's program to counter the misinformation being spread on the issue by the opposition parties, including the Congress.

He said the CAA has a strong humanitarian justification as it seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities from the three Muslim majority countries who had taken shelter in India. Terming Congress's opposition to the act strange, he said even Mahatma Gandhi was in support of persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries being given their due in India.

He said the need for CAA would not have arisen if the terms of the Nehru-Liaquat agreement by which India and Pakistan committed themselves to protect the interests of their religious minorities were honored by Pakistan. "While Pakistan has failed to honor the agreement, India has followed terms of the agreement in letter and spirit. The fact is corroborated by the drastic decline of religious minorities in Pakistan which stood at 23 percent at the time of Independence and at 3.7 percent in 2011," he said.

"That means large-scale conversions took place in Pakistan. Those who resisted were persecuted and forced to escape to India as refugees," Thakur said. On whether stiff opposition to the CAA by some states would come in the way of its countrywide implementation, the BJP leader said the states did not have a constitutional mechanism to resist its implementation.

"It is a law passed by both Houses of Parliament for countrywide implementation and the states have no constitutional mechanism to stall it," he said in reply to a question. Terming it a historic decision taken in national interest like the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 or the ban on triple talaq, he said it deserves to be welcomed by all.

Thakur said it was yet another example of what a strong leader like the one provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah was capable of doing for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within its reach- Guards commander

Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the killing of miliary commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying. General Gho...

PM insulting country by comparing it with Pak: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said even Jammu and Kashmir police can defeat Pakistan, which is a dead horse and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of repeatedly resorting to rhetoric in the name of the neighboring co...

Have never been afraid of getting trolled: Nusrat Jahan

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has said that she has never been afraid of being trolled and raising her voice for any social cause. Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, had been heavily trolled in the social media for wearing vermilion and spo...

Congress seeks FIR against Vijayvargiya for "threatening"

Madhya Pradesh Congress Saturday demanded that a criminal case be registered against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for allegedly threatening government officials. The Congresss demand comes after a video, apparently shot during a protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020