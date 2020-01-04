Left Menu
DMK chief takes trip down memory lane

  Chennai
  Updated: 04-01-2020 21:05 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 21:05 IST
DMK chief takes trip down memory lane (EDS: CHANGING SLUG) Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI): DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday took time off his routine political activity to spend golden moments with his classmates and teachers at the reunion of students (of 1970 batch) of Madras Christian College School here. The opposition party leader in the assembly, who turns 67 in March, met his classmates and teachers.

Stalin, normally seen clad in a white shirt and dhoti, wore a T-shirt with the school emblem along with an identity card and took selfies with his classmates. After recalling his days on how he used to play truant, Stalin along with his wife Durga had food at the school and also took group photos with the alumni.

Talking to reporters later, he said, "I got an opportunity to meet my classmates and teachers after a gap of 50 years. I consider this as an unforgettable moment in my life". "I joined Class six 'A' Tamil section. I visited the classrooms of standards six and seven. During my interaction with the past students, I recalled how we skipped classes, how we went out of the premises to buy a pencil...", he said.

Asked as how his experience was when he joined the school through a Mayor in 1970 and had also served Chennai as its Mayor, Stalin quipped, "I have not come here as a Mayor. As an opposition party leader." "(In the past), I have come here as a Mayor, MLA, as a local administration minister, deputy chief minister. Tomorrow I do not know in what role I will come here", he said amid chorus from the partymen hoping to win next year's assembly polls and wanting Stalin to become the Chief Minister.

