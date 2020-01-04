Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was trolled on Twitter on Saturday for posting a video which claimed US space agency NASA recorded "Om" as a sound from the Sun, but later she clarified even if it is fake" it's "worth listening". The former IPS officer, who regularly posts tweets under the tag #MorningNutrition in the mornings, shared the video which comprised different images, text messages that read NASA recorded sound of Sun and sun chants Om, without any comment by her.

Soon a flurry of responses flooded with scores of Twitterati mocking Bedi, who has 12.1 million followers on the micro blogging site, for sharing the video. Several said it was a fake video while some tagged a 2018 clip posted by the NASA under the caption "The Sun is not silent." Late Saturday evening, Bedi in a message to mediapersons here made a reference to the responses to her tweet and said even if it was fake it was rich in impact and that's how she felt when posting it.

"Even if it is fake its worth listening to it. Its good and soothing. Its enriching to the inner being. It brings peace and harmony within. It relaxes you and enhances u. Listen to it," Bedi said.

"Its rich in impact. This is how I felt when I posted it. Which is why without commenting on it I wanted the richness of the vibrations for larger sharing. The NASA factor may be fake but the vibrations one can get by listening to it are not. Bedi further said: "I believe in sharing energy. Which is why I post positive thoughts every morning. Most of the times as they are without any comments of mine. Its called #Morning Nutrition," she added..

