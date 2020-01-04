Left Menu
Development News Edition

State government can say not conducive to hold NPR, NRC if there is mass protest, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that a state government can say it was not conducive to hold NPR or NRC if there is mass protest or disobedience.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 23:49 IST
State government can say not conducive to hold NPR, NRC if there is mass protest, says Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram talking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Prashant Sood Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that a state government can say it was not conducive to hold NPR or NRC if there is mass protest or disobedience.

In an interview with ANI, Chidambaram also defended the Kerala assembly adopting a resolution for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the MLAs have the freedom to express their views. He also said that Rowlatt Act and Salt Act were opposed by the people though they were passed by the then competent parliament and noted that "mass disobedience to an unjust law is what Mahatma Gandhi taught us."

"A resolution of assembly can give expression to the views of the members. It is as if the members of the Kerala assembly gathered at one place and passed a resolution. It is their freedom to express their views," he said. Asked about the need for a state to implement the law of the land, he said that will depend on the circumstances.

"If implementing a law will lead to public disorder or a breakdown of law and order or mass disobedience or mass protest, if there is mass disobedience or mass protest, if there is likely to be breakdown of law and order, the state government can say -- not conducive for me to hold NPR, and therefore I can't hold NPR now," he said. The former Finance Minister said that NPR, NRC, and CAA are two sides of the same coin.

"One excludes, one includes. NPR and NRC will identify and exclude. CAA will include. It is two sides of the same coin. They are Siamese twins. If you want to implement CAA, you should first identify who are the illegal immigrants and then you will have to admit Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, etc. That exercise has to be conducted after identifying, who is to be excluded first," he said. "Suppose the state government employees say we will not participate in the exercise and suppose people protest when this exercise is carried out in mohallas, towns, wards, people come out in large numbers and say don't enter our streets, don't ask people these questions. Why the state government does not say sorry. The situation today is not conducive, not appropriate to conduct either NPR or CAA," he said.

To a query about the CAB passed by Parliament, he said: "Rowlatt Act was also passed by Parliament. It was a competent parliament at that time. What is the whole idea of mass disobedience? The Salt Act was an Act passed by the then legislature. But mass disobedience to an unjust law is what Mahatma Gandhi taught us." Asked that the two Acts were was passed by the Britishers, he said if parliament passes unjust law, there is right to protest.

On the move by some state governments to seek money for the loss to property from rioters, Chidambaram said he had been told this is based upon a judgement of the high court. "But there is a judgement of the Supreme Court, which lays down very different parameters. You can't be selective about it," he said. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel

Dedham, Jan 4 AP A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco. Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of cont...

Report: Vikings OC Stefanski to interview with Browns, Panthers

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The scheduling will depend on the re...

Two booked for `false complaint' against Tanushree's lawyer

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Duttas lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said. A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim p...

T S Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it

Recently unveiled letters from T S Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and shows how Eliot tries to rewrite the narrative ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020