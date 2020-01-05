RJD-JDU poster war ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Ahead of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in the state. At around 6 in the morning today, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav put up posters showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a power-hungry politician.
Ahead of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in the state. At around 6 in the morning today, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav put up posters showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a power-hungry politician. The RJD had also placed an image of Lalu Prasad on the left with the top band 'Janta Ka Sarthi' (people's charioteer). On the right, it had placed the photo of Nitish Kumar with a wide smile with words describing his tenure as one full of crimes and murders.
On January 2, a poster comparing the 15 years governance of RJD and JD-U was seen outside the Income Tax intersection in Patna. Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rashtriya Janata Dal
- Nitish Kumar
- Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Patna
ALSO READ
Bihar Bandh: RJD supporters use buffaloes to block highway in Vaishali, protest at railway line in Darbhanga
RJD bandh unnecessary as Nitish Kumar is against NRC in Bihar: JDU
Anti-CAA stir: Rail, road traffic affected due to Bihar bandh
Anti-CAA stir: Protest galore in Bihar, auto-rickshaws vandalised, barricades broken
Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic