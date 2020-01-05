Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav disappointed with Sattar over ZP poll, says Sena leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:14 IST
Uddhav disappointed with Sattar over ZP poll, says Sena leader

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "disappointed" with newly-inducted minister Abdul Sattar in connection with the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad polls where the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi managed to win the president's post after a rebellion and draw of lots, a senior Shiv Sena leader said on Sunday. Sattar, who joined the Sena from the Congress ahead of the October Assembly polls, has been accused of "sabotage" by a section of Sena leaders in Aurangabad who claimed his supporters did not throw their weight behind the MVA-backed Congress candidate in the poll for the ZP's vice president.

Since coming to power, the three parties have decided to fight such local elections in tandem to keep the BJP out of power. "Sattar has some plans for his supporters so was considering an alternative in the ZP poll. However, Uddhavji has communicated clearly to him on the importance of the MVA remaining intact," a senior Sena leader said on condition of anonymity.

"Uddhavji is disappointed with Sattar and has made it clear to the minister," the leader added. Sattar, who met Uddhav on Sunday, on his part, claimed all was well.

"I have informed Uddhavji my side in this whole episode. I am very much part of Sena and am not leaving the party. I am meeting Uddhavji tomorrow (Monday) evening," the MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district said. There was intense speculation on Saturday that Sattar had resigned, with several Aurangabad Sena leaders, prime among them being former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire, coming out openly against him.

Khaire called Sattar a "snake" and a "traitor". On Sunday, Meena Shelke of the MVA was appointed president of Aurangabad ZP after a draw of lots following a tie with Sena rebel Devyani Dongaonkar, who was the outgoing president.

Lahanu Gaikwad of the BJP was elected vice president. PTI ND BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Bhim Army chief should be shifted to AIIMS, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS. Azad is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested in December after leading a protest against the...

Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliaments backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock. Sanchez, who has been acting prime ...

Change in the way of administration of vaccine can boost its potency: Study

Bringing a change in the way of administration of a vaccine to an individual has been proven as a better technique to boost the protective power it possesses. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other i...

Study reveals altruism leads to reduction in physical pain

A new study states that altruism -- the activities related to helping others without expecting any benefits in return -- might actually be good for our own physical well being. Acts that involve putting the interests of others before our ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020