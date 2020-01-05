India hopeful that tensions in oil-producing countries subside in global interest, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that India is hopeful that tensions subside in the oil-producing countries as it will be in the global interest. "In today's times when there is a tension in the oil-producing countries then there is a direct impact on the prices of oil in the markets. India hopes that there is no tension in the oil-producing countries. It is in the interest of everyone," Pradhan told reporters here.

"There is a spike in the crude oil prices in the international market due to tension in the oil-producing countries. We will look to import oil from countries apart from the gulf countries. But the tension in Iran should subside," he added. With tensions between the US and Iran escalating in view of the killing of Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices are witnessing a sharp rise in the international market.

Speaking on the BJP's campaign with respect to raising awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which started today, Pradhan said: "Some miscreants and depressed political parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP and Samajwadi party want anarchy in the country. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has now been promulgated in the country. Six minorities from three neighbouring countries will be given citizenship under this law." "On Nankana Sahib, Congress should clear its stand whether they are with India or Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

