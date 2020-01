Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief

Venezuela's congress will vote for new leadership on Sunday with the opposition party hoping to re-elect Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as the country's legitimate president.

Guaido, facing a heavy pressure campaign by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, has accused the ruling Socialist Party of offering legislators suitcases of cash to vote against his second term as the head of the National Assembly. A victory for Guaido would allow the opposition to continue pressuring for the exit of Maduro, who has become a pariah among Western nations for undermining democracy and overseeing a spectacular economic collapse of a once prosperous nation.

"Today the National Assembly will ratify @jguaido as president," wrote opposition legislator Stalin Gonzalez via Twitter. "And for those who sold their souls for a few dollars, let me tell you that you've been swindled." Maduro calls Guaido a puppet of the United States and says the country's economic problems are the result of Washington's sanctions program that restricts U.S. companies from buying the OPEC nation's oil exports or doing business with the government.

He has hung on to power despite low approval ratings and a year-long effort by the Trump administration to force him from power. Police and national guard troops on Sunday morning surrounded congress, creating an unusual security cordon and restricting press access to the legislative palace.

The opposition says that about 30 opposition legislators are in exile or in hiding due to judicial proceedings, most of which are associated a failed military uprising against Maduro's government in April. The government in December approved legal proceedings against four opposition lawmakers accused of treason and conspiracy.

Opposition party Popular Will in December said a special forces police detained lawmaker Gilber Caro and one of his assistants in Caracas. Last month, the legislature changed its internal procedures to allow lawmakers to vote virtually in efforts to allow the participation of those who cannot be physically present.

The change was immediately shot down by the pro-government supreme court.

