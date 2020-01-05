CAA, NRC, NPR are interlinked, can't be separated, says Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav on Sunday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) are interlinked and cannot be separated. "CAA, NRC and NPR are interlinked. These three cannot be separated from one another. The people, who are saying that they will implement one but not the other, are lying," Yadav told ANI.

The LJP leader's remarks come a day after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced that the process to collect data to update NPR will be conducted between May 15 and 28 in the state. Several opposition parties have expressed their reservations against the National Population Register, with some saying that the "data for the NPR might be used for NRC later". (ANI)

