Pompeo says Trump did not threaten to target Iranian cultural sites -Fox

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied on Sunday that President Donald Trump said he would target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates against the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike.

"President Trump didn't say he'd go after a cultural site - read what he said," Pompeo said on Fox News. Trump warned on Saturday that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, including some that were important to Iranian culture, in the event Tehran retaliates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.