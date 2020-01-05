Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson faces heat for silence on Iran while on holiday

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:52 IST
UK's Johnson faces heat for silence on Iran while on holiday
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to return Sunday to the UK, where he faces criticism for not cutting short his holiday to deal with soaring Mideast tensions. Johnson, who celebrated the New Year on the Caribbean private island of Mustique after leading his Conservative Party to a strong majority in the December 12 election, has been silent over the US slaying Friday of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

Soleimani's death stoked fears that heightened world tensions could spiral into war after Iran threatened revenge against the US, which has sent 3,000 more soldiers to Kuwait. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has defended Johnson, saying the two have been in constant contact during this time.

The British government has upgraded its travel warning for the Middle East and dispatched two warships to escort UK-flagged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipment corridor for world oil supplies. Jeremy Corbyn, the outgoing leader of the opposition Labour party, said Johnson "should have immediately cut short his holiday to deal with an issue that could have grave consequences for the UK and the world."

In an op-ed in The Observer, Labour's foreign policy spokeswoman Emily Thornberry, who is in the race to take over from Corbyn, said she was astonished Johnson hadn't said anything 48 hours after the strike and wondered if he was afraid of angering US President Donald Trump, who ordered the slaying. Ed Davey, the leader of a smaller party, the Liberal Democrats, tweeted that Johnson's silence was "deafening."

Raab, appearing Sunday morning on British news shows, dismissed the criticism, telling Sky News that "the whole government is working closely together. We're very clear on strategy." "Johnson has been in charge from the outset," he told the BBC.

"In fact, I've been in constant contact with the PM over the Christmas break on a whole range of foreign policy issues." Later this month, Johnson aims to fulfil his major campaign promise and "get Brexit done," taking Britain out of the European Union as scheduled on January 31. The U.K. then embarks on intense negotiations to hash out a trade deal with the EU, Britain's top trading partner.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, is casting about for a new leader a fter the worst showing since 1935 in December's general election. A raft of contenders are vying take over, with five candidates so far declaring their intention to run, including Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, who's seen as the frontrunner, high-profile lawmaker Jess Philips and Thornberry.

The party's executive committee will meet Monday to set the timetable for the leadership contest, which is expected to formally open Tuesday. The new leader is expected to be in place by the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...

Flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control: Delhi Police

Flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control Delhi Police....

NDFB(S) militant killed in encounter with security forces

A suspected NDFBS militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assams Chirang district on Sunday, police said. According to a release by Assam Police, the encounter took place at 1230 am when the militant opened fire at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020