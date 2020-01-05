Team of police officers inspect Lalu Prasad's ward at RIMS

A team of senior police officers on Sunday inspected the ward where jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. A purported video that recently went viral on the social media had shown more than three visitors at the paying ward of Prasad, in violation of norms.

"It was a general inspection," one of the police officers of the team, which included the Inspector General (Prison) and Ranchi City Superintendent of Police, said. According to the Birsa Munda Central Jail manual, three persons can visit Prasad at his paying ward only on Saturdays. On other days, special persimission is required to meet the former Bihar chief minister.

The RJD, however, claimed that the jail manual is being "strictly followed". "Rajya Sabha member Premchand Gupta and former Uttar Pradesh leader Ambika Choudhary were among the three leaders who met Lalu ji on Saturday," RJD's Jharkhand unit general secretary Ashutosh Ranjan Yadav told PTI.

Prasad is lodged in jail in connection with fodder scam cases. The RJD, which won a single seat in the just-concluded Jharkhand assembly elections, is part of the new government headed by Hemant Soren..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.