MP: 3-day 'informal' RSS session on country's condition begins

Top Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh functionaries led by its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday began "informal talks over the conditions prevailing in the country" in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The three-day session will end on January 7, an RSS statement said.

Some 30 RSS leaders, including its general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, will take part in the deliberations which would also look into the functioning of the Sangh Parivar, of which the ruling BJP is a part, and set its future course, sources said. A release issued by the local unit of the RSS on Thursday had informed about the holding of "informal talks, over the conditions prevailing in the country, from January 5 to 7".

The session comes at a time when the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens exercise are at the centre of an acrimonious political debate pitting a united opposition against the ruling BJP. Street protests are being held on a daily basis in many cities, and several of the earlier ones in mid-December had turned violent, leading to vandalism and arson..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.