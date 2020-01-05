Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those opposing CAA are either misinformed or are motivated by other reasons: Jitender Singh

Union Minister Jitender Singh on Sunday said that the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act either don't have complete information or are motivated by some other reasons.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:36 IST
Those opposing CAA are either misinformed or are motivated by other reasons: Jitender Singh
Union Minister Jitender Singh talking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitender Singh on Sunday said that the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act either don't have complete information or are motivated by some other reasons. "The BJP has launched a nation-wide awareness campaign over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The purpose of this campaign is to dispel misinformation. Those opposing the act either don't have complete information or are motivated by some other reasons," Singh told reporters here.

He said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had in 1950 also argued for a change in the citizenship law to "allow refuge to these persecuted minorities from these three countries." "This campaign is the need of the hour as the opposition parties, mainly Congress is not aware of its party's own past. Liyaqat-Nehru pact was signed to protest the interests of minorities in the two countries. But minorities were ill-treated in Pakistan," Singh said.

"In 1949, Nehru wrote a letter to then Assam chief minister. Nehru said that it was our responsibility to look after those persecuted minorities coming from these countries. India is their natural home. We must learn to draw a distinction between minority Hindu and Sikh refugees and a Muslim immigrant coming from these three countries," he added. Singh also reached out to the people and informed them about the newly amended citizenship act.

The party has launched a 10-day awareness campaign to "dispel misinformation over the Citizenship Amendment Act amid major opposition and protests being held against it across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020