Congress RS lawmaker urges PM to send all-party delegation of Sikh MPs to Pakistan

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Pratap Singh Bajwa has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to send an all-party delegation of Sikh MPs to Pakistan in the wake of recent incidents in the neighbouring country, including the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar and the stone-pelting incident at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. "The condition of minorities in Pakistan for the last 70 years has been miserable. The birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev was vandalised by a local mob. They even went to say that they will change its name," Bajwa told ANI.

"We want to see if any damage has been done to Nankana Sahib. We also want to see the condition of Sikhs in Pakistan. We will also meet the family of the bereaved family of the youth (in Peshawar)," he said. "I have urged the Prime Minister that an all-party delegation of Sikh MPs led by S Jaishankar or MoS in external ministry should visit Pakistan immediately. It will give moral support to the Sikh community in Pakistan," the Congress leader further said.

Earlier today, a Sikh youth, identified as Ravinder Singh, 25, was found murdered in Peshawar by unidentified persons. Two days before, an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's panthi.

Furthermore, Bajwa said that the delegation will study the reason behind such incidents in Pakistan. "Two major incidents took place and this has caused a lot of resentment among Sikh diaspora all over the world. The delegation will study why such incidents are taking place," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

