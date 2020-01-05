Left Menu
Manipur Deputy CM Y Joykumar assures to resolve border tension with Nagaland

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar gave an assurance to take up necessary measures to resolve border tension between Tungjoy village which falls under Senapati district in Manipur and Khezhakeno village in Phek district of Nagaland.

Manipur Deputy CM Y Joykumar assures to resolve border tension with Nagaland
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar gave an assurance to take up necessary measures to resolve border tension between Tungjoy village which falls under Senapati district in Manipur and Khezhakeno village in Phek district of Nagaland. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Tungjoy Glory-Day celebration held at Glory hall, Tungjoy, Senapati district on Saturday. He gave the assurance responding to a memorandum by the chairman of Tungjoy Village Authority Council, ZH Dahrh.

The memorandum specifically pointed out long-drawn border tensions between Tungjoy village and Khezhakeno village dating back as early as the 19th century. Joykumar also assured that he will consult with the minister concerned for constructing a community hall for the village and for up-gradation of sub-primary health centre into a primary health centre.

He said any community must not forget their tradition and culture in the global race for development. Culture and tradition is a medium to link the past, present and future of a community, he added. He expressed his gratitude and lauded the villagers for preserving their rich culture and tradition. Most of the villagers of Tungjoy village are of the Poumai tribe with an approximate population of 10,000 as per census report of 2011.

The memorandum submitted to the deputy CM pointed out that row between the two villages has remained unsettled. The state government of Nagaland along the border is carrying out many developmental works in the said area such as the construction of a NAP Camp, an office for extra-assistant commissioner, one forest beat, one border magistrate office, construction of blacktopping road, etc it read. Further, it demanded the construction of a road from Tungjoy village to Anyothro, the present area causing tension, between Tungjoy village and Khezhakeno village "in order to protect the land of the Tungjoy village and the land of the state of Manipur." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

