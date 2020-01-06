Trump, U.K.'s Johnson discuss situation in Iran, Iraq -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.
The release offered few details of the specifics of the call, noting only that the two leaders "reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
