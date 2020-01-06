DMK boycotts Governor's address; walks out of TN Assembly

The DMK led by M K Stalin on Monday boycotted the Governor's address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and walked out of the House amid slogans raised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As soon as Governor Banwarilal Purohit began his customary address, Stalin was on his feet trying to raise some issues.

The Governor appealed to the DMK president to resume his seat. "You are the best orator. Please use your skills for debate. Let this House be used for debate," he told Stalin.

However, the DMK members demanded that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to raise his point. As the Governor repeated his appeal, Stalin walked out of the House followed by his party MLAs.

DMK member Poongothai Aladi Aruna, a former minister, shouted 'down down CAA' slogan and walked out. MLA Tamimun Ansari, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, walked towards the Governor's podium and waved a miniature national flag at him.

Both Ansari and the lone IUML MLA Abu Backer came to the House clad in black. Amid the protest, the Governor in his address, said "the government of Tamil Nadu will ensure that the interests of all citizens regardless of religion or creed are protected and the state will urge the Centre to provide dual citizenzhip to Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu." PTI VGN SS SS SS.

