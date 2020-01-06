Left Menu
Mamata has made PM and Home Minister restless , says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee said here on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made Prime Minister and Union Home Minister "restless" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee addressing a gathering in Hooghly on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee said here on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made Prime Minister and Union Home Minister "restless" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "Mamata Banerjee has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah restless. The movement and protest against the CAA was started from West Bengal by her and has now spread all over the nation," said Banerjee while addressing a public gathering here on Sunday.

He said that not a single person would have to leave West Bengal because of the CAA. "I challenge Amit Shah to oust even a single person from West Bengal. I challenge him to deploy the central paramilitary forces here," he added.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

