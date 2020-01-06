Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanctions threat against Iraq "not very helpful", German minister says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:23 IST
Sanctions threat against Iraq "not very helpful", German minister says

Threatening Iraq with sanctions is "not very helpful," Germany's foreign minister said on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Baghdad could be hit by sanctions "as they've never seen before" if U.S. forces were forced to leave. "I don't think it works to convince Iraq with threats but with arguments," Heiko Maas told Deutschlandfunk public radio.

He added Germany, Britain, and France would discuss the Iran nuclear deal on Monday and would react this week to Tehran's recent announcements. Iran said on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai building; eight injured

Eight people were injured after a major fire broke out in a commercial building in Kamathipura area of central Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said. One of the injured persons was reported to be critical, he said. The blaze erupted aroun...

Relaxing workers, children died as Cambodian building crumpled

Six children - including at least two infants - among 36 people killed when an unfinished building collapsed in Cambodia were living on the site with their families, a common practice in Cambodias construction boom, survivors said on Monday...

Iran's enrichment decision could trigger end of nuclear deal - Germany

Irans announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium could be the first step towards the end of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.We will definitely t...

Kejriwal meets senior AAP leaders over JNU violence

A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020