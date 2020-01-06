Delhi Assembly poll on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Delhi would go to polls on February 8 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told media persons that total electors in the NCT of Delhi are 1.46 crore and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. He said that 90,000 officials will be deployed in the election process.

In 2015 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls by winning 67 seats while the BJP was decimated to three seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Congress party, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to secure any seat. (ANI)

