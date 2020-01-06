CAA not against Indian Muslims, Modi govt is for all: Minister Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the amended law is not against the Muslim community in India andthat the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is for all. Speaking at the second national conference of All India Working Journalists Association (AWJA) here, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment said development of Muslim community has been the stand of the Modi government even as he appealed to the community to stop their agitation against the amended law.

He said the Act was for minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who face religious persecution. "The Narendra Modi government is for all. The CAA is not against the Indian Muslim community. This law is (to provide citizenship) for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 2014, he said.

"Therefore, I appeal to the Muslim community to stop the (ongoing) agitation. Your demands will be definitely looked into. Narendra Modi government is not opposing Muslim community. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is not opposing minorities," he said. The Union Minister further said Modi has always been saying 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' (Together with all, for development of all and with trust of all) and that is government's motto, Athawale said.

Referring to the memorandum submitted by the AWJA seeking provision of house to every journalist, legalisation of electronic media and special ordinance to stop attacks on journalists, among other demands, the Union Minister said he supports these demands and would discuss themwith the Central government and also with the state governments..

