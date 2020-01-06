Hemant Soren takes oath as Barhait constituency representative
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as the representative of Barhait constituency, one of the two seats that the JMM leader won in the just-concluded assembly elections. Soren has decided to quit the Dumka seat, a senior official of the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat told PTI.
"The chief minister had given in writing to the pro-tem speaker that he will take oath as a representative of Barhait," he said. Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi administered the oath to Soren as a member of the 81-member House on the first day of the three-day session.
Soren had won from the Barhait seat in the 2014 assembly polls, too, but lost from Dumka. Three of his ministers -- Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon (both from Congress) and Satyanand Bhokta (RJD) also took oath..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
