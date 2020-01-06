Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT officials taking part in RSS event invite Twitterati's ire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
IT officials taking part in RSS event invite Twitterati's ire

IT officials taking part in RSS event invite Twitterati's ire Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI): Top officials of city-based Zoho Corporation and Accenture Solutions drew flak from a section of twitterati on Monday for their plan to take part in an RSS organised event next month in the city. The invite, which went viral in the social media, said that the event 'Resurgent Bharath', is planned to be held here on February 2 by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chennai.

RSS Chief, All India Public Outreach, Anirudha Deshpande, is expected to deliver the keynote address that day and Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu, the chief guest. Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations, Rama S Ramachandran, is slated to the guest of honour.

Twitter users vented their anger over the participation of Vembu and Ramachandran for the programme. "Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho", a twitter user said.

Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?". Yet another twitter user said, "cancelling all my @zoho services. These people needs to be taught lessons. Hit them where it hurts. Boycott and move from Zoho".

While Ramachandran is yet to respond, Sridhar Vembu took to twitter to respond to the comments. He said, "I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates.

"We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks.", he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance. MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the...

Insufficient home care is biggest challenge for patients after release from hospital: Study

According to recent research, Patients and caregivers from diverse backgrounds across Ontario consistently prioritized insufficient publicly-funded home care services as the gap in the health system that most needed to be addressed to impro...

Over one lakh throng Tirumala shrine on Vaikunta Ekadasi day

More than one lakh devotees from all over the country thronged the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Monday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with...

Tata-Mistry case: SC likely to hear Tata Sons plea against NCLAT decision on Jan 10

Tata Sons Private Ltd TSPL preferred not to mention in the Supreme Court on Monday its petition challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group. The apex court website showed later in the day th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020