BJP leaders exude confidence of winning Delhi assembly election

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for the Delhi assembly election, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday exuded confidence of winning the polls. Addressing a joint press conference in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that this entire fight is between "Vikas Yukt Rashtrawad" (Nationalism imbibed with development) vs "arajaktawad" (anarchism).

"With the blessing of people of Delhi, 8th will mark the beginning of those who believe only in doing work. BJP is committed to providing a solution to all the problems faced by Delhi. This entire fight is between "vikas yukt rashtrawad' vs "arajaktawad". We do not need to tell anyone. Those who were mandate light 'diyas' started putting buses and houses to fire. We are sure that 'vikas yukt rashtrawad will win'," Tiwari said. Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "We welcome EC's announcement to hold polls in Delhi on February 8. Delhiites were waiting as to when the government of lies ends and how a government which works comes (to power)."

Referring to the BJP being at the helm of MCD and the ruling party in the Centre, the Union Minister said Delhi needs "triple engine growth." Pointing fingers at the AAP government in the capital, he alleged that "several plans which could have benefitted people were not implemented."

"They have adopted a new style that BJP is abusing me but -- I would consider them as suggestions and improve them in next five years -- Your time is over and a new beginning is happening in New Delhi. And now excuses won't work. You have failed and so people's voice is with BJP now. We are confident of BJP's victory," said the Union Minister. Commenting on the violence in JNU, he said, "We have condemned that violence that took place at JNU. This is being investigated as well. Those wearing masks will be unmasked. Communist, Congress, AAP...all the three are making attempts in some way or other to create an atmosphere of chaos in the country."

The Union Minister said that BJP's candidates will win in big numbers and by a big margin. Asked about AAP question of whom the party will project against Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "This is not an issue. Kejriwal vs the people of Delhi."

He referred to the big margin by which BJP won the parliamentary seats in Delhi and asserted that the party will fight with full strength and come to power with people's faith. Replying to a question whether the "seeking of evidence of surgical strikes" will be an issue in the polls, he said, "All these issues are in people's mind whether it is of insulting the forces or threatening to stop Republic Day parade, seeking evidence of Balakot airstrikes or supporting of Tukde-Tukde gang. People know about all these."

Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. After the announcement of the single-phase poll date, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Delhi. (ANI)

