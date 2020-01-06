Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its govt's work: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:44 IST
AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its govt's work: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the upcoming Assembly elections will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work and noted that his party will run a "positive" campaign. At a press conference on Monday evening, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to "vote for us (AAP) only if you think we have done good work in the last five years".

"If I have done work, then vote for me. If I have not done work, then don't vote for me," said Kejriwal. He urged supporters of BJP and Congress to vote for Delhi and not for "your political party".

"We will ask for votes from BJP supporters as well as Congress supporters. We will go door-to-door and urge supporters of the Congress and the BJP to vote for us," he said. Kejriwal said the AAP will run a "positive campaign" and not abuse anyone.

"All Amit Shah ji (Home Minister) did in his speech recently was abuse me. I will not indulge in anything like that. We will not abuse anyone. "In 70 years, for the first time, people will vote on schools and hospitals

Our whole campaign will be a "positive campaign", he added. He said this time people will cast their vote on the basis of the positive work done by the AAP government.

Earlier, he said on Twitter that the election will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work. The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

States cannot lower fines below prescribed limits under Motor Vehicles Act: Centre

No state can lower traffic penalties below the level prescribed under the new Motor Vehicles Act, the central government said on Monday. In an advisory to states, the road, transport and highways ministry said the Motor Vehicles Amendment A...

Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance. MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the...

Insufficient home care is biggest challenge for patients after release from hospital: Study

According to recent research, Patients and caregivers from diverse backgrounds across Ontario consistently prioritized insufficient publicly-funded home care services as the gap in the health system that most needed to be addressed to impro...

Over one lakh throng Tirumala shrine on Vaikunta Ekadasi day

More than one lakh devotees from all over the country thronged the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Monday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020