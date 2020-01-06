AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its govt's work: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the upcoming Assembly elections will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work and noted that his party will run a "positive" campaign. At a press conference on Monday evening, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to "vote for us (AAP) only if you think we have done good work in the last five years".

"If I have done work, then vote for me. If I have not done work, then don't vote for me," said Kejriwal. He urged supporters of BJP and Congress to vote for Delhi and not for "your political party".

"We will ask for votes from BJP supporters as well as Congress supporters. We will go door-to-door and urge supporters of the Congress and the BJP to vote for us," he said. Kejriwal said the AAP will run a "positive campaign" and not abuse anyone.

"All Amit Shah ji (Home Minister) did in his speech recently was abuse me. I will not indulge in anything like that. We will not abuse anyone. "In 70 years, for the first time, people will vote on schools and hospitals

Our whole campaign will be a "positive campaign", he added. He said this time people will cast their vote on the basis of the positive work done by the AAP government.

Earlier, he said on Twitter that the election will be fought on the basis of the AAP government's work. The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.

