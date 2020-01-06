Feuding Sattar, Khaire have buried the hatchet: Sena minister

Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar and former Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire had buried the hatchet and had promised to work together, said senior leader Eknath Shinde on Monday. Sattar and Khaire were at loggerheads after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate, belonging to the Sena, managed to win the post of president in Aurangabad Zilla Parishad after a rebellion and draw of lots on Sunday.

Sillod MLA Sattar, who joined the party from Congress ahead of the October Assembly polls, has been accused of "sabotage" by a section of Sena leaders in Aurangabad, with Khaire calling him a "snake" and "traitor". "They (Sattar and Khaire) have buried the hatchet.

They have promised (chief minister) Uddhavji of working for the party together," Shinde, senior minister in the Thackeray government, said. Khaire said, "I have said what I wanted to say earlier. As a loyal Sena worker, I will continue to work for the party. There is no personal grudge against Sattar." Sattar, on his part, said, "I have promised Uddhavji there will full cooperation from my side for the party. I will work within the framework of the party." PTI ND BNM BNM.

