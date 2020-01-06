Mayawati writes to UP Governor, seeks assistance for innocents killed during anti-CAA protests in state

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, seeking the government's assistance to the "innocent" people who were killed during protests against the amended citizenship law.

She also demanded that the police cases against innocent people should be withdrawn and a high-level judicial probe into actions of the police during protests should be ordered.

In December last year, protests had erupted in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.