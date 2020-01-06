Guj: Shiv Sena workers burn effigy of Pak PM, 5 detained

Five Shiv Sena workers were detained on Monday in Gujarat's Vadodara after burning the effigy of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, police said. We were protesting against the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan, Shiv Sena spokesperson Tejas Brambhatt told PTI here.

Shiv Sena members were detained and released after two hours, a police official said. They raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt an effigy of Khan near Vadodara Municipal Corporation, he added.

