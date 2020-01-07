WRAPUP 8-Supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns slain commander in Tehran

Iran's supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump.

As the coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also died in Friday's attack in Baghdad, were passed over the heads of mourners, Soleimani's successor vowed to expel U.S. forces from the region in revenge. The killing of the 62-year-old Soleimani, architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence across the Middle East, has stoked concern around the world that a broader regional conflict could erupt.

Trump has listed 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, that could be hit if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or U.S. assets, although U.S. officials sought to play down the president's reference to cultural targets. "Never threaten the Iranian nation," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Monday in response to Trump's threat.

General Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani's successor as commander of the Quds Force, the elite unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards charged with overseas operations, promised to "continue martyr Soleimani's cause as firmly as before with the help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to rid the region of America. "God the Almighty has promised to take martyr Soleimani's revenge," he told state television. "Certainly, actions will be taken."

Other political and military leaders have made similar, unspecific threats. Iran, which lies at the mouth of the key Gulf oil shipping route, has a range of proxy forces in the region through which it could act. The United States on Monday warned its citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories to be vigilant, citing the risk of rocket fire. As a U.S. ally against Iran, Israel is concerned about possible rocket attacks from Gaza, ruled by Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamists, or major Iran proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The crowd in Tehran, which state media said numbered in the millions, recalled the masses that gathered in 1989 for the funeral of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. NATIONAL HERO

Soleimani was a national hero in Iran - even to many who do not consider themselves supporters of the clerical leadership. Aerial footage showed people, many clad in black, packing boulevards and side streets and chanting "Death to America!" - a welcome show of national unity for Tehran after anti-government unrest in November in which many demonstrators were killed.

Iran's demand for U.S. forces to withdraw from the region gained traction on Sunday when Iraq's parliament passed a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country. Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad on Monday that both nations needed implement the resolution, the premier's office said in a statement. It did not give a timeline.

The United States has about 5,000 troops in Iraq. Soleimani, widely seen as Iran's second most powerful figure behind Khamenei, built a network of proxy militia that formed a crescent of influence - and a direct challenge to the United States and its regional allies led by Saudi Arabia - stretching from Lebanon through Syria and Iraq to Iran. Outside the crescent, Iran nurtured allied Palestinian and Yemeni groups.

He notably mobilised Shi'ite Muslim militia forces in Iraq that helped to crush Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that had seized control of swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014. Washington, however, blames Soleimani for attacks on U.S. forces and their allies.

Prayers at Soleimani's funeral in Tehran, which moves to the general's southern home city of Kerman on Tuesday, were led by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wept as he spoke. Soleimani's daughter Zeinab told mourners the United States would face a "dark day" for her father's death.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on his first trip to Iran since taking up his role in Gaza in 2017, said "resistance against America" would continue. NUCLEAR DEAL IN JEOPARDY

Iran stoked tensions on Sunday by dropping all limitations on its uranium enrichment - another step back from commitments under a landmark deal with major powers in 2015 to curtail its nuclear programme that Trump abandoned in 2018. In response, European signatories may launch a dispute resolution process against Iran this week that could lead to a renewal of the United Nations sanctions that were lifted as part of the deal, European diplomats said on Monday.

Diplomats said France, Britain and Germany could make a decision ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting on Friday that would assess whether there were any ways to salvage the deal. After quitting the deal, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran, saying it wanted to halt Iranian oil exports, the main source of government revenues. Iran's economy has been in freefall as the currency has plunged.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that he was still confident he could renegotiate a new nuclear agreement "if Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country". Tehran has said Washington must return to the existing nuclear pact and lift sanctions before any talks can take place.

Democratic critics of the Republican Trump have said he was reckless in authorising the strike on Soleimani. Republicans in the U.S. Congress have generally backed his move. Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq and said Baghdad would have to pay Washington for an air base in Iraq if U.S. troops were required to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.