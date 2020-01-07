Left Menu
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump

The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year. 

The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke with His Excellency Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States to convey New Year greetings.

The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

