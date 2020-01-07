Left Menu
Andhra govt using police forces inhumanly against farmers of Amaravati, says BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for allegedly using police forces against the farmers of Amaravati to suppress their agitation on three capitals formula in the state.

  ANI
  • |
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  Updated: 07-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  Created: 07-01-2020 21:24 IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for allegedly using police forces against the farmers of Amaravati to suppress their agitation on three capitals formula in the state. Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh is using police forces unhumanly against the farmers of Amaravathi to suppress their agitation on three capitals formula. Polices are threatening the farmers' families of the 29 villages in the Amaravathi Core Capital Area by entering their houses at midnights."

"Is this a gift the Government of Andhra Pradesh offering to the farmers who gave the lands in Land Pooling System for the pride of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation where the entire country applauded the farmers, who gave their lands to showcase the face of the State," the BJP leader said. Dinakar further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government had incentivized the farmers by exempting the Capital Gain Taxes for them to encourage the success of land pooling for the construction of the capital as so many projects were stalled due to Land acquisition problems in our country. But adamant approach of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is penalizing the innocent farmers who created the history by offering more than 33,000 acres after unanimously supporting by the both the then ruling party TDP along with BJP and opposition party YSRCP for Amaravathi as the capital of Andhra Pradesh between Guntur and Vijayawada as a center point of 13 Districts."

Dinakar said, "YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party expressed that Amaravathi as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh time and again and their party Manifesto Committee Chairman Umareddy Venkateswarlu had declared before 2019 Elections, that Amaravathi would be the Capital of Andhra Pradesh after winning the Assembly Elections, but YSRCP Government is behaving in contradiction with their earlier stand just for the sake of political scores between the two regional parties. Now, present Andhra Pradesh Government is not feeling that their Governance is continuous from the previous five years." "First, Jagan Mohan Reddy should learn basics of the governance and order for a CBI inquiry on irregularities in the previous five years governance as well as irregularities in Vishakapatnam Land Scams for the last six months in the present government. Generally, Farmers resist land acquisition since their bondage with lands years together of generations of their families," Dinakar said.

"But here farmers are standing for the completion of the project as promised and work is in progress. Present government of Andhra Pradesh responsible for breach of trust of farmers who voluntarily offered their lands for Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

