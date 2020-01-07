British PM, Turkey's Erdogan say Iran must comply with nuclear deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call that Iran must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal agreed with major powers and cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Iran said on Sunday it was taking a further step back from its commitments to abandon limits on enriching uranium after Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.
"The leaders discussed the situation in Iraq following the death of Qassem Soleimani. They agreed on the importance of reducing tensions and finding a diplomatic way through the current crisis," a statement from Johnson's office said. "They agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Boris Johnson
- Turkish
- British
- Qassem Soleimani
- Iraq
