Andhra Pradesh MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna accuses TDP workers for attack on his vehicle

Andhra Pradesh government whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters of attacking him while he was on his way to Vijayawada and termed it a part of the political game of Chandrababu Naidu. "Some persons under the guise of farmers attacked my car. TDP is taking the cover of farmers to create law and order problems. This is part of the political game of Chandrababu Naidu. He, for his political needs, dragged some youth into this," Reddy said according to a press release on Tuesday.

The Macherla MLA further said that Naidu was trying to divert the people's attention from the prestigious 'Amma Vodi' scheme which is to be launched on January 9. "He is trying to divert the attention from the govt's prestigious scheme 'Amma Vodi' which Jagan will launch on 9th January. Naidu is worried and wants to divert attention from that. Dharna was going on the highway, I was going to Vijayawada. My car was going through a service road, some people came from a distance, pelted stones on my car and attacked," he added.

The minister added that he had lodged a complaint with the Director-General and Superintendent of Police demanding strict punishment for the culprits. He also urged people to keep faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision regarding Amaravati and not fall in TDP's trap.

Meanwhile, Guntur range Inspector General Vineet Brijal informed that cases have been filed against those who took part in highway blockade at Chinna Kakani and on those who attacked the MLA's vehicle. "The agitators caused trouble to many commuters on the national highway which has heavy traffic. The Rasta Roko or Dharna programs caused severe troubles to the commuters due to traffic interruption. Stern action will be taken on the responsible", he said in an official statement.

Police also informed that section 144 CrPC and section 30 Police Act are imposed keeping law and order in mind and violators will face stubborn action. Reddy's car was vandalised on National Highway 16 near Chinna Kakani village in Guntur district during farmers' protest demanding Amaravati to be retained as the only capital in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

