SFI protests against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati,

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:10 IST
BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, who was scheduled to deliver a lecture Wednesday at the Visva Bharati University here on the Citizenship Amendment Act, faced protests by members of the CPI(M)-backed SFI who also stalled the programme. The Rajya Sabha MP was to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at the varsity's Lipika Auditorium.

The programme was scheduled at 3.30 pm and was to be presided over by the varsity's vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. However, as soon as Dasgupta reached the campus students started protesting against him.

The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. "We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.

The BJP leader in a tweet said, "How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside (sic)." A teacher of the varsity said Dasgupta was kept at a guest house as the agitation continued. However, Visva Bharati University authorities were not available for comments. Visva Bharati, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, is a central university..

