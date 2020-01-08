AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took exception to the response of Cyberabad police to a tweet about whether it has done any background check over alleged "Jihadis" working in US software firms here. The Hyderabad MP wanted the police to clarify its reply to a tweet by a man who claimed many "wannabe Jihadis" work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Citing Iran's threat to hit US assets, the man wanted to know if the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police did any background check of "these peacefuls" or if they were clueless. Responding to the tweet, the Cyberabad police said, "Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7.

Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicous." Taking exception to the reply, Owaisi asked Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar to "enlighten" how many such "jihadis" were working in software companies or else clarify what he exactly meant. "... sir you say "yes sir" please enlighten how many such "jihadis" are working in software companies, kindly give a number, if not, please clarify what you exactly meant.

Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?" the MP tweeted. Owaisi said terrorism has no religion and mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathu Ram Godse.

In an obvious reference to the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here by the Cyberabad police last month, Owaisi said there should not be any such killings in the name of "encounter." "..whatever you do but no killings in name of "encounter" at 05am please, if possible arrest & as accepted 3rddegree will be given but pls (sic) no cartoos in stomach," he said. "Terrorism has no religion, (remember NGodse)," Owaisi said in another tweet.

The Cyberabad police tweeted that their response had been misconstrued. "...The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion.

We reiterate that we are committed to maintain peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community- Cyberabad Police," it added.

