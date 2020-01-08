Left Menu
Govt will welcome constructive criticism to correct ourselves:

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  Updated: 08-01-2020 18:21 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government will pursue development that people will feel without any official advertisement. He further said his government would end the development model of "filling up coffers of politicians and officers", taking a veiled dig at the previous government.

Soren is heading JMM-Congress-RJD coalition ministry which has succeded the BJP-led ministry in the state. He said his government will listen to everyone and will welcome constructive criticism to "correct ourselves".

The cm was replying to the motion of thanks on Governor Droupadi Murmus speech amidst a din in the Assembly. "The development will be felt and will be visible without any government advertisement. This development will not be such that shown on TV channels and newspapers but will be a development that brings smiles on the (faces of) the poor".

He recalled his touch with the people during the last five years as the leader of the opposition made him realise how people were deprived of education, health, employment and other facilities and rights. "I have been telling since the previous House that emotions of the people should not be trampled upon by the power of number (majority in the assembly). The rights of the poor and the tribals should not be snatched away; their Constitutional rights should not be attacked; but there was no government to listen (to them)," Soren claimed.

He added; "Now the people have elected a government that listens. We will listen to everyone of the ruling and the opposition; of the Chair (Speaker) and the media;intellectuals and social activists; youth and the elders as this is a government that will listen to everyone." Thanking the people for making him the chief minister, Soren assured them that revolutionary changes in the lives of the poor would be made. "Serving as the leader of the opposition has given me immense experience as I was in touch with the people continuously. Education, health and employment and (other) facilities and rights remains far off the people which made me realise that we and our political associates sorrowfully remained unsuccessful," he claimed.

Promising to give rights to the people, who "believed and blessed me", Soren said, "I tell with firmness I will stand like a symbol of fighting against exploitation." He said it is not only a challenge for the government but also to the house in fulfilling dreams of Jharkhand 'andolankaris' (agitators) and giving rights to the people of Jharkhand and meeting expectations of the poor, tribals, dalits, minorities, youth and women. "I invite constructive criticism of the media, intellectuals and government institutions because, for me, criticism will be like a mirror to make timely correction of any mistakes. I stand in the house with the will power to accept constructive criticism and correcting myself, he said.

He also called upon the people saying "Our happiness should not become dangerous to anybody else." Soren concluded saying the new JMM-Congress-RJD government would move forward with inclusive development.PTI PVR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

