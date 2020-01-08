Left Menu
I will remain steadfast in principles of administration: Bedi

  PTI
  Pondy
  Updated: 08-01-2020 18:44 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 18:44 IST
Amid renewed demands by ruling Congress and others for her recall, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said she and her office would remain constant and steadfast in principles of administration and zealously guard the way public money is spent. Brushing aside the demands that the Centre recall her, Bedi in a message to the mediapersons said she was "so used to reading the demand daily in the media that it has stopped making any news for me".

The former IPS officer, who has been accused of causing hindrances in implementing welfare schemes of the elected government, said "While issues change, the duty of the office of Lt Governor does not change as it is based on legal accountability and not on political volatility." Bedi maintained she was accountableto the law as passed by Parliament and to the rules approved by the President unless the rules were altered or amended formally. "The Lt Governor`s office has to zealously guard the way public money is spent," she said.

The office of Lt Governor would remain constant and steadfast in its principles of administration while the reason for her recall as Lt Governor changes almost daily, she said. Asserting that she had no personal interest, Bedi said service to the silent majority of the people was the only one constant interest for her.

Both the ruling Congress and opposition blocks here have accused Bedi of interfering in the routine governance and in implementation of the schemes, a charge denied by her. The demand for her recall had been made on several occasions with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitting a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the union territory last month and seeking his intervention.

PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

