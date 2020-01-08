Left Menu
Development News Edition

No artist can protest or has right to express in Modi rule: Cong on BJP's call to boycott Padukone

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:05 IST
No artist can protest or has right to express in Modi rule: Cong on BJP's call to boycott Padukone

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to "stop crushing" India's soul after BJP leaders gave a call for boycott of Deepika Padukone's film "Chhapaak" in the wake of her visit to JNU campus in support of protesting students. The opposition party also alleged that as per Modi and his 'Bhakts', no artist can protest or join a cause and has no right to express.

"Modiji, Stop crushing India's soul! As per you and your Bhakts - 1. No artist can protest. 2. No artist shall join a cause. 3. No artist has a right to express. "Chappak is not about an artist but 1,000 women who suffer acid attacks on their body and soul every year. Isn't this the same," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took a swipe at the BJP, asking if Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur instead of JNU. The opposition party's reaction came amid calls, including from some BJP functionaries, to boycott Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

"The ruling party has reduced (itself) to indulging in petty social media polls, faking videos. Should she (Deepika Padukone) go to Nagpur, the Sangh headquarters, to promote her movie? What do they want this country to be," Khera asked. His reaction came when he was asked about a strong reaction from a quarter of the BJP on the actor's visit to the university.

Khera said the government is filing FIRs against students and youth instead of hearing them out. "If someone is showing concern to the protesting youth, you raise questions on him/her," he said, alleging the ruling BJP claims it is the world's largest party but it has a "small heart".

"If there is unrest across universities, we expect the Prime Minister to go there, we expect the Home Minister, the senior leader of the BJP to go and listen to the youth of this country, whichever campus we are talking about," he said in reference to protests by youth and students on various campuses. On Padukone's visit to the JNU and the BJP's criticism of it, Khera alleged the ruling party sees "bad intent" everywhere.

He alleged that the prime minister, home minister and other BJP leaders have never heard or answered the youth on their problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn vows to clear name as he blasts 'collusion' against him

Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, vowing to prove his innocence at his first public appearance since fleeing the country. The former Renault-Nissan boss described...

3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet; Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants

The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the ver...

FEATURE-Walking in two worlds: Canada's 'two-spirit' doctor guiding trans teenagers

By Rachel Savage EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S itting on the floor of a teepee, in a circle of patients, friends and relatives, doctor James Makokis cried as he remembered his father struggling to accept hi...

Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12

Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.Turkey has backed Fayez al-Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020