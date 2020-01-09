Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers say Facebook steps to tackle 'deepfake' videos not adequate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 02:38 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers say Facebook steps to tackle 'deepfake' videos not adequate

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said it would remove "deepfake" and other manipulated videos from its website to combat the spread of false information ahead of the 2020 presidential race, but lawmakers said those and other changes it has recently announced do not go far enough. The comments, made during a hearing held by the House Energy & Commerce subcommittee, marks the latest effort by House lawmakers to probe Facebook’s digital defenses ahead of the November elections four years after Russia used the site to spread misinformation during the 2016 presidential race.

Subcommittee Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat, said there is growing evidence that big tech has failed to regulate itself. "I am concerned that Facebook's latest effort to tackle misinformation leaves a lot out," she said. Other lawmakers broadly pointed to Facebook's inability to address the issues of data security, misinformation and foreign interference ahead of the elections. An internal company memo sent by a senior executive to employees addressed Facebook's shortcomings and was published by the New York Times on Tuesday. https://nyti.ms/2QVFjpy

Ranking Republican member Cathy McMorris Rodgers said consumers are losing faith in sources they can trust online but focus should be on innovation to combat falsified videos and not more regulation. Earlier this week, Facebook said it would remove deepfakes - which use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos where a person appears to say or do something they did not - as well as other manipulated or misleadingly edited videos from its platform in a move to curb misinformation. It will not remove content deemed to be parody or satire.

Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of global policy management, said the social media platform recognizes the risks of manipulated media and that "its latest policy is designed to prohibit the most sophisticated attempts to mislead people." Bickert faced criticism from lawmakers for the company's decision to not remove a heavily edited video that attempted to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem incoherent by slurring her speech.

"Why wouldn't Facebook simply take down the fake Pelosi video?" Florida Congressman Darren Soto, a Democrat, said. Bickert said such videos will be labeled false and are subject to fact-checking. "Our enforcement is not perfect," but it has gotten better, she said.

The company took down one network that spread false information in 2016. It has removed 50 such networks in 2019, she said. Facebook has been criticized over its content policies by politicians across the spectrum. Democrats have blasted the company for refusing to fact-check political advertisements, while Republicans have accused it of discriminating against conservative views, a charge it has denied.

California Congressman Jerry McKerney asked if Facebook would be ready for an independent third-party audit of its practices by June 1, results of which would be visible to the public. Bickert did not answer the question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to friends and community leaders in the western Canadian city where 30 ...

Iran intended to kill U.S. personnel in missile attack -US general

Irans missile attack on Wednesday had been intended to kill U.S. personnel as well as cause major damage at al-Asad airbase, the top U.S. military officer said, adding it was still too early to tell if Iran would carry out additional attack...

WRAPUP 2-Boeing jet crashes in Iran with no survivors, security sources see technical cause

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that sparked an international scramble to establish the cause. The Ukraine International Airlines B...

Soccer-Striker-less Villa hold on for draw at Leicester

Lowly Aston Villa defied incessant pressure as they held out bravely for a 1-1 draw at Leicester City despite being unable to field a striker in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. Freddy Guilbert put Villa ahead with their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020