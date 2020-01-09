Left Menu
Jharkhand government to drop sedition charges against anti-CAA protestors

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has recommended dropping the sedition charges slapped against 3,000 people for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Wasseypur area on Tuesday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has recommended dropping the sedition charges slapped against 3,000 people for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Wasseypur area on Tuesday. "Laws are not made to frighten and silence the people but to instil a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people. We have recommended taking back the sedition cases registered against 3,000 people and also asked for action against the concerned official", Soren said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, I also urge the people of Jharkhand that it is their state and abiding the law and order is their duty," he added which sharing pictures of the letter asking for action against the official and dropping the sedition case. The cases against 7 named and 3,000 unnamed accused were registered in Wasseypur, Dhanbad for taking out an anti-CAA protest march on Tuesday night without permission. (ANI)

