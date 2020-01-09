Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:22 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact and a commander threatened more attacks after both sides appeared to back off from intensified conflict following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes. Concern that the Middle East was primed for a wider war eased after Trump gave an address on Wednesday that refrained from ordering more military action. But each side's next move in their protracted shadow war was unclear.

Iran fired missiles on Wednesday at sites in Iraq where U.S. troops were based in retaliation for the killing in a U.S. drone attack of powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3. Tehran's foreign minister said this "concluded" Iran's response to his death. The actions followed months of tension that has increased steadily since Washington withdrew in 2018 from Iran's nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have driven down Tehran's oil exports and hammered its economy.

Trump told Americans on Wednesday: "The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it". The Iranian missiles fired on military bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops, he said.

Iran "appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned," he said. The U.S. president also said it was time for world powers to replace Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with a new deal that would allow Iran to "thrive and prosper".

But Trump, who was impeached last month and faces an election this year, said he would impose more stringent sanctions on Iran, without specifying what that would involve. Iran's U.N. ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said in response that Tehran could not trust any idea of dialogue when Trump was threatening to intensify the "economic terrorism" of sanctions, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards also issued new threats to Washington, with one senior commander, Abdollah Araghi, warning of "harsher revenge soon", following the missile strikes, Iranian media reported. The new head of Iran's Quds Force, which oversees its foreign military operations, said he would follow the course pursued by his predecessor Soleimani.

"We will continue in this luminous path with power," Brigadier General Esmail Ghani said. Soleimani had carved out a sphere of Iranian influence running through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, challenging regional rival Saudi Arabia as well the United States and arch-foe Israel.

Soleimani was a national hero in Iran whose funeral drew vast crowds of mourners over several days but was viewed in the West as a dangerous and ruthless enemy.

"ENCOURAGING INTELLIGENCE"

The military comments contrasted with Wednesday's remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who said Tehran did not want an escalation. Analysts have said Iran, despite tough talk from political and military leaders, wanted to avoid a conventional war with superior U.S. forces, although it has allies across the region that they say it has used as proxy forces.

Washington said it had indications Tehran was telling its allies to refrain from new action against U.S. troops. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News the United States was receiving "encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages" to its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets.

In neighboring Iraq, Muslim Shi'ite groups opposed to the U.S. presence there also sought to cool emotions that have been running high for weeks. Moqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shi'ite cleric opposed to the U.S. and Iranian interference in Iraq, said the Iraq crisis was over and called on "Iraqi factions to be deliberate, patient, and not to start military actions".

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia the United States blamed for an attack in Iraq in December that killed a U.S. contractor, said: "amidst these conditions, passions must be avoided to achieve the desired results" of expelling U.S. forces. Washington said Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles in Wednesday's strikes, with at least 11 hitting Iraq's al-Asad airbase and one striking a facility in Erbil.

Satellite images of al-Asad base before and after the strikes showed damage, including to aircraft hangers. But analysts said little could be gleaned from the images about the accuracy or effectiveness of Iranian missile technology. Iranian media said the aerospace force commander of the Revolutionary Guards would deliver details about the missile strikes on Thursday.

U.S. and European government sources said they believed Iran had deliberately sought to avoid U.S. military casualties in its missile strikes to prevent an escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

I am sure govt has thought about it properly: Shastri urges patience on CAA

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has urged for patience amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that he foresees plenty of positives coming out of the controversial law in the long run. The 57-year-old Shastri, a for...

Watchdog raps UK-Angelina Jolie plan to end sexual violence in war

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-profile British initiative backed by U.S. actor Angelina Jolie to tackle sexual violence in war is so focused on short-term fixes it risks failing the women it set out to h...

Thailand asks Malaysia to help find Rohingya who escaped detention centre

Thailand has asked Malaysia to help find a group of Rohingya Muslim trafficking victims who absconded from a detention centre in the south of the country, Thai police said on Thursday.Nineteen Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar escaped from the ...

ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland team up for greener electric buses

Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products and Systems India have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU in the public e-mobility space to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India. The pact out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020