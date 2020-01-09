FIR against Ratlam MP, three BJP MLAs over pro-CAA procession

A case has been registered here against the BJP's Ratlam MP G S Damor and three MLAs of the party for taking out a procession in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) without permission, the police said. The procession was taken out from College Road to the Nagar Nigam square here on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 38 people under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Wednesday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Indrajit Bakalwal. The administration had denied permission for the event as prohibitive orders (banning assembly of five or more people) under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were in force in the district, he said.

Those named in the FIR included Damor and BJP MLAs Chetan Kashyap (who represents Ratlam City), Rajendra Pandey (Jaora) and Dilip Makwana (Ratlam Rural). Kashyap said the CAA is "part of the Constitution".

"It is the duty and right of every Indian citizen to respect and support the CAA. The action taken by the Kamal Nath government against peaceful and silent support of the public for the CAA is dictatorial," he said. The controversial amendment offers citizenship to refugees who arrived in India before 2015 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

On January 7, a similar case was filed against Damor for taking out a procession in support of the CAA without permission in Jhabua city..

